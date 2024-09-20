Pune Police Act Against Enjoy Group: MCOCA Charges Filed Against Gang Leader and Accomplices

Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil has ordered action under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against the leader of the Enjoy group and his accomplices operating in Ghorpade Peth.

The Enjoy Group Leader Amit Mhsku Avchare (age 27, Res. Fursungi, Hadapsar), Sumeet Uttareshwar Jadhav (age 26, Res. Ganj Peth), Latikesh Gautam Pol (age 22, Res. Katraj-Kondhwa Road), Shubham alias Mater Anil Jagtap (Age 27, Res. Bhekrainagar, Hadapsar), Omkar alias Bhaiyya Ashok Jadhav (Age 24, Res. Bharti Vidyapeeth), Ajay alias Sagar Balkrishna Hegde (Age 27), Raj Basappa alias Basavaraj Swamy (Age 27, Both Res. Bhekrainagar, Hadapsar) have been booked under the MCOCA by the Pune Police.

Awachre is the head of the Enjoy group which is a gang operating in Pune city and involved in serious crimes. In 2013, Vishal alias Jangalya Satpute and his accomplices shot dead Kunal Pol in a hotel at Shankarsheth Road. Pol was killed in a dispute over gang supremacy. On August 29, 2024, Awachre and his accomplice hatched a plot to murder Satpute over an old feud Awchare and his gang member laid a trap at Kolwadi road near Lonikand, however, the police received a tipp off and immediately rushed to the spot and arrested the accused and seized the pistol.

Arms including seven pistols and 23 cartridges were seized from Awchare and his accomplice. Lonikand police prepared a proposal to take action against the leader and other gang members of the Enjoy group. A proposal to book the accused under the MCOCA was sent to Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Pandit Rejitwad. Assistant Inspector Prashant Kapure, Sagar Kadu, Shubham Satav, and Sudhir Shivle prepared the proposal. The proposal was sent to Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 4, Himmat Jadhav while Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil ordered the action. Assistant Commissioner of Police Pranjali Sonwane is further investigating the accused.