Pune Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Murdering Wife, Staging Suicide

The Sahkarnagar police have arrested a 30-year-old man, Swapnil Shivram More, for allegedly murdering his wife, Anjali Swapnil More alias Anjana Bappu Khandagle, in Panchal Wasti, Dhankawadi, Pune. Initially, the incident was registered as a suicide, but further investigation and post-mortem reports revealed that Anjali was first strangled to death and then hanged to make it appear as suicide. He has been arrested, and further investigation into the case is ongoing.

Anjali and Swapnil were married but had separated due to domestic abuse issues. They frequently engaged in verbal and physical altercations, with Swapnil often accusing Anjali and subjecting her to harassment. On July 6, Swapnil allegedly visited Anjali's house in Dhankawadi and murdered her using a nylon rope. Following interrogation, Swapnil confessed to the crime.

The police have now filed a revised FIR under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Swapnil More for murder.