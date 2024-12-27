Pune: Police Launch Effort to End Social Media Campaigns Promoting Criminal Activities

The Anti-Extortion Squad of the Crime Branch in Pune has intensified its efforts to curb the glorification of criminals on social media. Under the leadership of Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, the police are targeting individuals who make viral reels of city gangsters and promote criminal activities, including the use of weapons and criminal "brotherhood" themes.

Recently, the Anti-Extortion Squad-1 took action against two individuals, Suraj Kakade and Somnath alias Pappu Ramchandra More, residents of Handewadi, who were posting videos glorifying gangster Gajanan Marane. The duo had shared 50 such reels on various social media platforms. After being called in by the police, the reels were deleted, and the accused were made to sign an assurance that they would refrain from such activities in the future.

The police have issued a strong warning that any content promoting crime or terror on social media will not be tolerated. Senior Police Inspector Vijay Kumbhar confirmed that the Crime Branch has launched a crackdown on those using social media to idolize gang leaders, make videos with weapons, and create a film-like narrative of criminal activity.

In addition to targeting individuals directly involved in glorifying criminals, the Crime Branch has also identified videos made by goons and their fans, which instill fear and create a false sense of power. Authorities are actively searching for those responsible for posting such content and are committed to preventing the spread of criminal influence online.