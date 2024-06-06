Pune Porsche Accident Case: Forensic Report Reveals Minor's Blood Sample Replaced with Mother's Sample

Pune: A forensic report has revealed that the blood taken for examination of the minor boy in the Kalyani Nagar accident case belonged to his mother. The police revealed the information to the court on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Dr Taware, Dr. Halnor, and Sassoon employee Atul Ghatkamble were remanded in police custody till June 7, while Vishal and Shivani Agarwal were remanded in police custody till June 10.

Also Read | Pune Power Outage: City Faces Severe Power Disruptions Due to Pre-Monsoon Rains and Flooding



The Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (DFMB) submitted a report to the court on Wednesday that the blood samples of the minor, who was driving the car in the Kalyani Nagar accident case, were given to destroy evidence by changing the blood sample. The police claim that the evidence will be crucial against the accused. The minor boy's mother Shivani Agarwal and father Vishal Agarwal hatched the conspiracy with the help of doctors and Sassoon's staff. Police said they are yet to examine how the conspiracy was hatched and the mobile CDRs are yet to be examined and new evidence continues to emerge. Investigating officers told the court that there were more accused in the case. The court remanded the Agarwals in police custody till June 10.



Shivani Agarwal has been kept in lock-up in the premises of Faraskhana police station. She complained to the court that she was suffering due to uncleanliness in the cell. The court took cognizance of her complaint and ordered her to file a complaint in court through her lawyer.

Sassoon's forensic department head Dr. Ajay Tawre has been arrested for allegedly changing the blood samples of the minor. Dr. Shrihari Halnor, Chief Medical Officer of the Emergency Department; has been issued a show-cause notice by the Maharashtra Medical Council, Mumbai. In response to this notice, Dr. Halnor needs the documents, which are in a room in Sassoon's B.J. Medical. The room has been sealed. Mobile phones are also in police custody. Halnor's attorneys asked for the documents in the room to be obtained. Ajay Taware was represented by advocate Presented by Advocate Sudhir Shah and Vipul Dushing.