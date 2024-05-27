Pune Porsche Accident Case: Two Doctors From Sassoon General Hospital Arrested for Manipulation of Blood Samples

In the case surrounding the Pune Porsche crash involving a juvenile, two doctors, Dr. Ajay Taware and Dr. Srihari Halnor from Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, have been arrested. Police have arrested the doctors on suspicion of manipulating blood samples.

"They have been arrested for alleged manipulation of blood samples and destruction of evidence in the case," a senior police official said.

पुण्यातील कल्याणीनगर कार अपघात प्रकरणात ससुन रुग्णालयाच्या 2 डाॕक्टरांना अटक करण्यात आली आहे.



Two doctors from Sassoon Hospital have been apprehended in connection with a car accident in Kalyaninagar, Pune. They stand accused of altering the blood report. In this instance, the blood report, typically delivered within a few hours, was not provided even after 7 days. At the same hospital, relatives of the deceased Ashwini Costa requested a half-hour extension to keep the body in the mortuary, citing the pending arrival of their ambulance. However, the hospital administration declined the request, Congress leader Ravindra Dhangekar posted on X.

In the early hours of May 19, tragedy struck as two IT professionals lost their lives when their motorcycle was struck by a speeding Porsche, reportedly driven by a minor. Police allege that the teenager was intoxicated at the time of the incident. Initially granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board, the minor was instructed to write an essay on road accidents. However, amidst public outcry over the perceived leniency, and with a review application filed by the police, the minor has been remanded to an observation home until June 5.