Pune Porsche Accident: Grandfather of Minor Accused Remanded to Police Custody Till May 28

The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) JM Chauhan has granted police custody to accused Surendra Agarwal, the grandfather of the Child in Conflict with the Law (CCL) involved in the Kalyaninagar accident case, until May 28 for investigation.

The Pune Police Crime Branch had arrested Surendra Agarwal for allegedly abducting and threatening driver Gangadhar Hirekub. They booked him and Vishal Agarwal under sections 342, 365, 368, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The police, in their submission to the court, stated that they require police custody of the accused as he allegedly tampered with the CCTV footage, and the complainant's mobile has not yet been recovered.

Advocate Prashant Patil, in his argument, said that the accused SK Agarwal is a 77-year-old senior citizen and has suffered from a paralysis attack, brain stroke, hernia, and high blood pressure. Further, Advocate Patil said that he was not present in Pune when the accident occurred and returned on May 19 at around 11:00 AM. The police, in their submission, also stated that the accused had been earlier booked in various cases pending in Kondhwa, Bundgarden, and Mahabaleswar police stations.

Advocate Patil said that SK Agarwal has been acquitted in the case filed at the Mahabaleshwar police station. Both parties argued at length, and upon hearing both sides, the court granted police custody to SK Agarwal until May 28 for further investigation.

