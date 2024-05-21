Pune Porsche Accident: Minor Accused Could Face 10-Year Sentence if Tried as Adult, For Killing Two Techies in Car Crash

In the latest development of the Pune Porsche accident investigation, police have arrested several people, including construction tycoon Vishal Agarwal, hotel Cozie owner Prahlad Bhutada, and manager Sachin Katkar. Additionally, Sandeep Sangle and Jayesh Bonkar, managers of Blak restaurant in Marriott Suits, have also been apprehended. An FIR has been lodged against them under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015. Assistant Police Inspector Vishwanath Mahadev Todkari initiated the complaint leading to these actions.

Meanwhile the juvenile accused Vedant Agarwal was booked under sections 279, 304(A), 337, 338, 427, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 184, 119 and 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act. Exploring all the legal angles the Pune police has filed an application in the court to try the minor accused as major considering the intensity of the crime.

As per legal experts section 304 of the IPC is charged when the accused commits culpable homicide not amounting to murder shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine, if the act by which the death is caused is done with the intention of causing death, or of causing such bodily injury as is likely to cause death;

Also Read| Pune Porsche Accident Case: Vishal Agrawal, Father of Vedant Who Killed Two Techies with Car, Arrested in Aurangabad

Or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, or with fine, or with both, if the act is done with the knowledge that it is likely to cause death, but without any intention to cause death, or to cause such bodily injury as is likely to cause death.

While in section 304 (A) whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.



Senior Advocate Special Public Prosecutor Pratap Pardeshi while talking to LokmatTimes.com said, “There is a hearing in the Pune sessions Court today whether the accused should be tried as major or a minor. Depending on the facts and circumstances the court may impose section 304 IPC on the accused which may lead to imprisonment for life, or imprisonment of a term which may extend to ten years. The honorable court will hear the plea and give the judgment accordingly.”

The Commissioner of Pune Police, Amitesh Kumar stated that the police are exploring all legal angles to try the accused as a major. “The police will investigate the matter without any influence and try all legal options to make sure that section 304 IPC is charged in this case so the juvenile accused is tried as a major considering the intensity of the crime.”