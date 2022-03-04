Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises a student in Pune

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a letter congratulating Yashraj Ajay Dudhane, a 10th standard student from Pune. Yashraj is a student at Vidya Bhavana School in Model Colony.

Yashraj has been participating in various competitions at school since his childhood. He is also interested in cricket and trekking, including drawing, origami, building forts, and making toys using home-made electronic items. He has passed the elementary examination of painting.

He had sent the picture taken while waving the Common Man flag to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. the Prime Minister sent a letter via speed post for congratulating Yashraj Along with appreciating the picture.