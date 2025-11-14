Pune Property Tax Relief: PMC Launches Abhay Yojana With 75% Penalty Waiver

The Taxation and Tax Collection Department of the Pune Municipal Corporation has urged property owners to take advantage of the ongoing Abhay Yojana, which provides a 75 per cent waiver on penalties for overdue property taxes. The scheme will be available from November 15, 2025, to January 15, 2026. Civic officials have stated that the initiative applies to all types of properties, including residential buildings, commercial establishments, industrial units, and open plots. The programme aims to encourage more citizens to clear long-pending dues while easing the financial load on taxpayers across the city.

Officials have clarified that individuals who previously benefited from Abhay Yojanas in 2015–16, 2016–17, 2020–21, and 2021–22 will not be eligible for the current waiver. This rule has been introduced to ensure fairness and prevent repeated advantages for the same set of property owners. The objective is to extend relief to those who did not participate earlier and to increase the number of taxpayers settling their dues. PMC believes the condition will help improve compliance and broaden the reach of this year’s scheme.

For citizen convenience, PMC has encouraged residents to pay their outstanding taxes through its online portal, propertytax.punecorporation.org, which enables users to view pending amounts, verify records, and complete transactions digitally. Those opting for offline payments can submit cheques addressed to “THE ASSESSOR & COLLECTOR OF TAX, PMC, PUNE.” The civic body aims to reduce queues at ward offices and streamline the payment experience by promoting online transactions, especially during the limited duration of the Abhay Yojana.

Deputy Commissioner of Taxation and Head of Tax Collection, Ravi Pawar, has appealed to all Pune residents with outstanding property tax liabilities to make full use of this opportunity and clear their arrears promptly. He stated that the scheme offers significant financial relief while helping the municipal corporation improve its revenue collection. PMC expects an encouraging response from property owners as the penalty waiver substantially lowers the total amount payable, making it easier for defaulters to regularise dues that have remained pending for years.