Pune Rains: 400 Evacuated After Flooding Hits Sinhagad Road and Riverbank Areas

Pune authorities evacuated around 400 people to safety on Thursday after heavy rains caused flooding in Sinhagad Road and other areas along the riverbank. Officials reported that two Army columns were deployed in the heavily affected Sinhagad Road area. Additionally, teams from the NDRF, fire brigade, and both district and city disaster management cells were mobilized to conduct relief operations.

Water inundated several housing societies and homes in low-lying areas along Sinhagad Road, with cars and two-wheelers submerged.

"So far 400 people from Sinhagad Road area have been shifted to safety," said Suhas Divsae, district collector. Army personnel were helping with relief operations in Ekta Nagar in Sinhagad Road area, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Pune district for the next 48 hours due to the forecast of continued heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Khadakwasla and other upstream dams. This is expected to lead to increased water release from the Khadakwasla reservoir, which will raise the water level in the Mutha River flowing through the city, according to the collector. As a precaution, tourist spots such as waterfalls and lakes in the district have been closed to visitors.

