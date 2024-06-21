Pune Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Monsoon Nears

The monsoon has yet to arrive in Pune, with the city recording just 4.5 mm of rainfall on June 20. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for June 21. Dense clouds have blanketed the city, and evening rains with gusty winds are expected. According to the IMD forecast, the ghat sections are likely to experience heavy rainfall. Commuters are advised to take necessary precautions before traveling through these areas.



The IMD predicts light rain and generally cloudy skies for Pune from June 21 to June 27. The maximum temperature is expected to range between 30.0 and 29.0 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will hover around 23.0 degrees Celsius.