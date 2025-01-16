Pune Road Accident: Three Killed After State Transport Bus Hits Two-Wheeler on Alandi-Pandharpur Highway

A tragic accident occurred near Belsar Phata on the Alandi-Pandharpur Palkhi Highway, involving an ST bus and a two-wheeler. The collision resulted in the deaths of three individuals riding the two-wheeler. The victims, identified as Ramesh Kisan Memane (60), Santosh Dattatray Memane (40), and Pandurang Damodar Memane (65), were all residents of Bormal Wasti, Pargaon Memane, Purandar district, Pune.

The accident happened around 3:30 PM while the trio was crossing the road near a flyover construction site on the Saswad-Jejuri stretch of the Palkhi Highway. According to reports, the ST bus struck the two-wheeler, and despite the driver's attempt to slow down and avoid the collision, the two-wheeler ended up under the bus.

The impact was fatal, and all three riders died on the spot. They were rushed to the rural hospital in Jejuri, where doctors confirmed they had succumbed to their injuries before treatment could begin. The accident has caused immense grief in Pargaon Memane village, as all three victims were from the same settlement.