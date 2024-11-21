Pune Road Accident: Two-Wheeler Rider Killed in Collision with Speeding Container in Hadapsar

A tragic incident occurred when a two-wheeler rider was killed in a collision with a speeding container. A case has been registered against the container driver at the Hadapsar police station, and he has been arrested.

The deceased rider has been identified as Anil Namdev Khaldkar, a 42-year-old resident of Kumbharvalan, Po. Khald, Tal. Purandar. The driver of the container, identified as 34-year-old Mahadev Mohan Kavtekar from Gunjuti, Tal. Ubarga, Dist. Dharashiv, Osmanabad, was taken into custody following a complaint filed by 34-year-old Rakesh Wagh, a resident of Hadapsar.

According to police reports, Anil was traveling in the Hadapsar area when a speeding container struck him from behind near the Gliding Center on the Hadapsar-Saswad road. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries before receiving treatment. Assistant Police Inspector Hasina Shikalgar is leading the ongoing investigation into the incident.