Pune Road Accident: Woman Dies After Dumper Hits Two-Wheeler in Wagholi, Accused Arrested

Woman died in tragic road accident at Wagheswar Temple Chowk in Wagholi after getting hit by a dumper. This incident took place on Sunday, September 29, 2025 morning around 8 pm . According to police, deceased identified as, Bharati Prakash Dethe (45) a resident of Vishrantwadi was traveling on two-wheeler around 8 am when dumper, turning towards Bhavdi road rammed into her vehicle.

As reported by FPJ, after being hit by dumper she fell down under rear wheels of heavy vehicle and died on the spot. Police have arrested Himmat Jalindar Karke (42), a Wagholi resident and dumper truck driver, after Constable Dattatray Gore filed a complaint against him. Senior Police Inspector Yuvraj Hande stated that the case is under investigation and appropriate action will be taken.

Anilkumar Mishra, President of the Wako Welfare Association, told the Free Press Journal that the incident highlights the continued violation of traffic regulations prohibiting heavy vehicles on Nagar Road between 7-10 am and 5-9 pm, posing a risk to citizens' lives due to lax enforcement. This is the second serious accident in the area in the last two weeks. On September 13, Rohitkumar Arun Barnawal, 19, was killed after being struck by a private bus on the Pune Nagar Highway.