Pune School Principal Drowns at Kashid Beach During Picnic
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 29, 2024 08:10 AM2024-12-29T08:10:52+5:302024-12-29T08:12:46+5:30
Tragedy struck at Kashid beach in Maharashtra's Raigad district when Dharmendra Deshmukh, the principal of Mahatma Jyotirao High School in Pune, drowned while swimming on Friday afternoon. Deshmukh was enjoying a picnic with fellow teachers when the incident occurred.
Teachers and a beach rescue team managed to pull him from the water and rushed him to a nearby health center in Borli. He was later transferred to Alibag Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
