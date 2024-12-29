Pune School Principal Drowns at Kashid Beach During Picnic

Tragedy struck at Kashid beach in Maharashtra's Raigad district when Dharmendra Deshmukh, the principal of Mahatma Jyotirao High School in Pune, drowned while swimming on Friday afternoon. Deshmukh was enjoying a picnic with fellow teachers when the incident occurred.

Teachers and a beach rescue team managed to pull him from the water and rushed him to a nearby health center in Borli. He was later transferred to Alibag Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.