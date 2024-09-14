Pune Shocker: Elderly Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping 7-Year-Old Girl on Knife Point in Sahkar Nagar

A shocking incident has come to light from the Sahkar Nagar area of Pune where a 78-year-old man crossed all the limits of cruelty and allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl studying in second standard on knife point. The accused allegedly forced the victim to shave his pubic hair. The incident came to light when the victim narrated the incident to her grandmother. The police immediately rushed to the spot and arrested the accused after the 61-year-old grandmother of the victim filed a complaint at the Sahkar Nagar police station. The accused has been granted judicial custody by the court. A case has been registered under Sections 109, 64 (1), 65 (2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 4, 6, 8 of the Prevention of Child Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and relevant sections of Scheduled Castes Prevention of Atrocities Act.

As per the information given by the police, the son and the daughter-in-law of the accused Madhukar Piraji Thite (age 78, resident of Dhankawadi) stay at a society in Dhankawadi where the accused visits regularly while the victim girl is their neighbour. The father of the victim is an auto-rickshaw driver while the mother is undergoing treatment for mental illness, the grandmother of the victim takes care of her.

The victim regularly visits the house of the accused to play and as usual, on August 06 the girl went to his house while Madhukar was alone in the house. Taking advantage of the situation Mahdukar closed the door of the house and removed his clothes and allegedly forced the victim to shave his pubic hair. Later he dragged her into his bedroom, stripped her clothes and allegedly raped her and forcefully held her mouth when she tried to shout in pain. The accused later placed a sharp knife at the victim's neck and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone. According to the police complaint the accused allegedly repeatedly raped her after threatening her.

The victim was in pain for two to three days and when the pain became unbearable she narrated the incident to her grandmother. The grandmother inspected her body and was shocked to find the condition of the girl. The grandmother discussed the incident with the girls father and immediately rushed to the Sahkarnagar police station and filed a complaint. Considering the gravity of the crime the police immediately filed a complaint and arrested the accused the same day from his residence.

In a similar incident, the Sahkarnagar police arrested another 70-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing an 8-year-old girl. This incident took place between August 2024 and September 11, 2024, in the Dhankawadi area of Pune. In this case, the police arrested Mahaveer Srimalji Singhvi (age 70, resident of Tanajinagar, Dhankawadi) after the mother of the victim girl filed a complaint in this case.

As per the police, the accused lured the victim by offering her chocolates allegedly touched her inappropriately and even tried to take her in his house by threatening her. The victim narrated the incident to her mother and the parents immediately rushed to the police station and filed a complaint against the accused. The police have arrested the accused and further probe is underway.