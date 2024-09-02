Pune Shocker: Finance Manager Brutally Murdered by Four Drunk Men After He Refuses to Share Mobile Hotspot in Hadapsar

Hadapsar, Pune: Vasudev Kulkarni, a finance company manager, was brutally murdered by four intoxicated men in Hadapsar late Sunday night after he refused to share a mobile hotspot. The Hadapsar police have arrested four suspects, including Mayur Atul Bhosale, 19, a furniture shop employee, and three minors.

Bhosale, a resident of Phaltan, was identified as living with his uncle in Vetal Baba Colony, Hadapsar.

According to reports, the incident occurred late at night when Kulkarni was walking near his residence. The four accused, under the influence of alcohol, approached Kulkarni and requested a mobile hotspot. When he refused, the suspects attacked him, stabbing him in the face.

Read Also | Pune: 19-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide After Boyfriend Refuses to Marry Her

Police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving information about the incident and conducted an investigation. Despite the lack of evidence at the crime scene, the police arrested the suspects. Police Inspector Santosh Pandhare of the Hadapsar police station is leading the ongoing investigation.