Pune Shocker: Man Drowns at Kashid Beach While Celebrating New Year's Eve with Friends

Kashid Beach, a popular tourist destination, turned tragic for a visitor from Pune who drowned while celebrating New Year's Eve. The victim, identified as Prateek Prakash Sahasrabudhe (31), had traveled to the beach with friends to mark the occasion.

Prateek, accompanied by four others—Ganesh Sahasrabudhe, rickshaw driver Shadab Avid Malik, and Rakesh Raju Pawar—arrived at Kashid by rickshaw. Around 3:30 PM on Tuesday, the group entered the water. After swimming, they had planned to go on a sport bike safari. Prateek’s friends left the water briefly to fetch money from the rickshaw, unaware of the impending tragedy.

While swimming, Prateek failed to anticipate the depth and currents of the water and drowned. His friends assumed he had exited the water and overlooked his absence. After approximately 90 minutes, lifeguards spotted Prateek's body floating.

Lifeguards and the police retrieved him from the sea and rushed him to Murud Rural Hospital. Unfortunately, Prateek was declared dead upon arrival. A case of accidental death has been registered at Murud Police Station, with Police Constable Hari Mengal leading the investigation.

This tragic incident highlights the importance of exercising caution and adhering to safety guidelines while visiting beaches. Kashid Beach, though enticing, has once again proved how unpredictable and dangerous water conditions can be for unsuspecting visitors.