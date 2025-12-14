Pune Shocker: Man Killed by Wife’s Former Lover Over Marriage Dispute in Purandar

A shocking murder has rocked Malshiras village in Purandar taluka, where a woman’s former lover brutally killed her husband by attacking him on the head with a sharp sickle. The crime was driven by resentment after the woman married another man. The deceased has been identified as Deepak Gorakh Jagtap, a resident of Rajewadi in Purandar. Police said the accused, Sushant Sandeep Mapari, who lives in Malshiras and originally hails from Rahu in Daund taluka of Pune district, fled the scene after committing the murder, creating panic and outrage in the surrounding area.

Threats through phone and WhatsApp

According to information provided by Jejuri police, Deepak Jagtap had entered into a love marriage just a month ago with Payal Amol Kamble from Waghapur village in Purandar taluka. Deepak was employed at a private garage in Uruli Kanchan and shifted there with his wife six days after their wedding. While their married life was reportedly peaceful, Payal’s former lover, Sushant Mapari, began calling and messaging both of them repeatedly. He allegedly threatened them, claiming that he was supposed to marry Payal and questioning why they went ahead with their marriage. Deepak had informed his family about these threats earlier.

On Saturday, December 13, Deepak arrived at Rajewadi with his wife and dropped her home. While returning, he received continuous calls from Sushant Mapari, who claimed that Payal’s mobile phone was with him and asked Deepak to come and resolve the marriage dispute. Using this excuse, Sushant called Deepak to Ramkathi area within Malshiras limits. At this isolated spot, the accused attacked Deepak with a sharp sickle, striking his head, neck, and leg multiple times, killing him on the spot. After the attack, Sushant abandoned the weapon there and escaped.

The case was revealed after relatives searched for him

When Deepak failed to return home and his mobile phone remained switched off, his relatives launched a search. They later discovered his blood-soaked body in Ramkathi area of Malshiras village. Two motorcycles belonging to Deepak and the accused were also found at the scene. A formal complaint was filed at Jejuri police station by the deceased’s maternal uncle, Santosh Shendkar from Chambli village in Purandar. Senior police officials, including Saswad Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rajendrasingh Gaud and Baramati Additional Superintendent of Police Ganesh Biradar, visited the spot, reviewed the situation, and issued necessary directions for further investigation.