Pune Shocker: Three Minors Detained For Molesting 5-Year Old Boy In Kondhwa

The series of molestation does not seem to stop in Pune, after the Wanowrie and the Bopdev Ghat incident another shocking incident has come to light from the Kondhwa area of Pune where a 5-year-old boy was allegedly sexually molested by three juvenile accused. The incident has attracted major public outrage and spread a sense of panic in the city.

According to the information given by the police, the accused allegedly showed porn videos to the victim and later sexually assaulted in an unnatural act of sexual violence. The incident occurred on September 04 in Kondhwa. The police have detained three minor accused involved in the crime.

Further investigations revealed that the accused approached the victim while he was playing in his society compound forcefully showed him obscene videos on their mobile phone and later molested him in front of his elder brother. A case has been registered in this regard against all three boys in Kondhwa police station and the police are further investigating the case.