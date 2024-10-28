Pune-Solapur Highway Accident: Two Killed, Dozens Injured After Two MSRTC Buses Collide Head-On

Two people were killed and around 40 to 50 others were injured in a collision between two Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses on the Pune-Solapur national highway.

The deceased were identified as Namdev Baburao Adhav, 78, of Chinchpur, Ashti, Beed, and Suvarna Santosh Hole, 38, of Virobawadi Patas in Daund. Both victims succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The accident occurred near Varvand village when a MSRTC bus heading toward Solapur attempted to avoid a two-wheeler rider. The bus veered to the opposite side of the divider, leading to a head-on collision with another bus.

The involved buses included a Jamkhed-Swargate bus (MH11BL 9411) traveling from Solapur to Pune and a Pune-Tuljapur bus (MH14 BT 3379) that was coming from Pune. The drivers and conductors of both buses sustained serious injuries, with three other passengers also reported to be in critical condition.