Ghatkopar Road Accident: 52-Year-Old Navy Veteran Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Truck

A 52-year-old former Indian Navy personnel, Vijay Kumar Joshi, died after a speeding truck collided with his two-wheeler near Kamraj Nagar in Ghatkopar East. The accident occurred on Friday evening, leaving Joshi critically injured, and he succumbed to his injuries the next day. The Pant Nagar police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the unidentified truck driver for causing death by negligence and have initiated a manhunt to locate him.

According to a police officer, "After receiving a call about the accident, our patrolling team arrived at the scene and found that Vijay had been struck from behind by a speeding dumper truck. The force of the impact propelled him several feet into the air before he landed on the ground." A JCB driver on duty, Manir Ansari, quickly took Joshi to Rajawadi Hospital, located about ten minutes away from the accident site on the Eastern Express Highway.

Officers recovered Joshi’s phone and wallet at the scene and discovered that he had served as a Petty Officer in the Indian Navy, a rank above enlisted personnel but below Chief Petty Officers and commissioned officers. Joshi is survived by his wife and 20-year-old son, Divyesh, who is a student at the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Matunga. Joshi had taken voluntary retirement from the Navy in 2005 and was dropping Divyesh off at his institute when the tragic accident occurred while he was returning home from Thane to Matunga.