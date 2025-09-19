Pune Theft: Elderly Woman Robbed of Gold Mangalsutra Worth ₹1.4 Lakh on PMP Bus, Police Launch Probe

In Pune, women commuting on PMP buses have increasingly become targets of organized theft, raising serious concerns about passenger safety. Elderly women and travelers coming from rural areas appear to be the primary victims, with gangs of thieves taking advantage of crowded buses. Despite the rise in such incidents, commuters and local residents have expressed surprise that neither the PMP administration nor the local police have been able to instill fear among the culprits. The growing trend of chain-snatching and thefts during public transport journeys has left passengers feeling vulnerable and worried about their security.

A major case was reported on September 17 when a gold mangalsutra worth ₹1.4 lakh was stolen from a 65-year-old woman while she was traveling on a PMP bus. The incident occurred at around 1:45 pm on a route between Alandi Devachi and Kumar Pacific Mall. Taking advantage of the heavy rush inside the bus, unidentified thieves managed to snatch the chain without drawing attention. The woman, a resident of Bhadas village in Mulshi taluka, later approached Khadak Police Station and lodged a formal complaint. Based on her statement, an FIR has been registered against unknown culprits.

Police sources confirmed that the complainant, a senior citizen from Bhadas, was helpless in the crowded situation when the theft occurred. Investigating officers noted that such cases often happen on busy routes, where thieves mix with daily passengers and strike quickly before escaping unnoticed. Constable Dudam has been assigned the task of investigating the matter further. Authorities have appealed to commuters to remain vigilant during peak travel hours, but passengers continue to demand stricter enforcement and preventive measures. The case has once again highlighted the urgent need for stronger surveillance and security in public transport systems.