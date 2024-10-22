Pune Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Central Areas of City Amid Diwali Shopping Rush – Check Restrictions and Diversions

Pune, Maharashtra (October 22, 2024): Pune Traffic Police has announced changes to traffic patterns in central areas of the city in anticipation of the Diwali festival, which is expected to draw large crowds to local markets. To manage traffic congestion caused by shoppers parking on the roads, the following changes will be implemented from October 21 to November 5.

Four-wheeled vehicles going from Shivajinagar via Shivaji Road are being diverted through S.G. Barve Chowk.

Alternate Route: Go to the desired destination via Jangli Maharaj Road and Tilak Chowk.

Four-wheeled vehicles traveling from Swargate via Bajirao Road toward Shivajinagar should take a left from Puram Chowk and proceed through Tilak Road, S.P. College, and Alka Chowk to reach their destination.

Traffic coming from Appa Balwant Chowk to Budhwar Chowk will be closed as required.

Alternate Route: Go straight from Bajirao Road to the desired destination.

Traffic coming from Futka Buruj toward Jogeshwari Chowk will be closed as required.

Alternate Route: Go straight from Shivaji Road to the desired destination.

Traffic going to Mandai from Shanipar Chowk and from Kumthekar Road will be closed as required.

Alternate Route: Go straight from Bajirao Road to the desired destination.

Parking Arrangements:

Citizens visiting markets on Bajirao Road, Shivaji Road, Lakshmi Road, Kumthekar Road, Kelkar Road, and in the Mandai area are advised to park their vehicles at designated parking facilities, including Babu Genu Parking, Misal Parking, Hamalwada Parking, and Sane Parking.

Essential service vehicles, including fire brigades, police vehicles, and ambulances, will not be affected by these adjustments.