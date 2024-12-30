Pune Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory for New Year’s Eve; Check Diversions, Alternate Routes, and Restrictions Here

The Pune Traffic Police have announced temporary traffic changes in the Camp and Deccan Gymkhana areas on December 31 to manage heavy congestion. The changes will be in effect from 5 pm until midnight as the city prepares to welcome the New Year. The traffic restrictions will remain in place until the New Year rush subsides. Key routes including Mahatma Gandhi Road, Ferguson College Road, and Jangali Maharaj Road will experience diversions. Alternative routes will be set up for commuters.

Read Also | New Year’s Eve in Pune: Restaurants, Bars, Hotels To Stay Open Till 5 AM

Traffic Changes in Camp Area:

Traffic from Y Junction towards Mahatma Gandhi Road will be closed at 15th August Chowk and diverted via Qureshi Mosque and Sujata Mastani Chowk.

The route from ISKCON Temple to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and Aurora Towers will be blocked.

Traffic from Volga Chowk to Mohammad Rafi Chowk will be redirected towards East Street via Indira Gandhi Chowk.

Routes leading to Mahavir Chowk from Indira Gandhi Chowk and Sarbatwala Chowk will be closed, with traffic diverted towards Lashkar Police Station.

Traffic Changes on Ferguson and Jangali Maharaj Roads:

Traffic from Kothrud and Karve Road will be stopped at Khandujibaba Chowk and redirected via Law College Road, Prabhat Road, and Alka Talkies.

On Jangali Maharaj Road, traffic will be halted at Jhansichi Rani Chowk and diverted via Gokhale Smarak Chowk, Subroads, Pune Municipal Corporation, Omkareshwar Mandir, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road.

Key sections of Mahatma Gandhi Road, from 15th August Chowk to Aurora Towers Chowk, and parts of Ferguson College Road, from Gokhale Smarak Chowk to Ferguson College entrance, will be closed until 5 am on January 1.

Read Also | New Year's Eve in Pune: 3,000 Police Personnel on Duty; Strict Action Against Drunk Drivers

To ensure safety, the Traffic Police will conduct strict checks for drunk driving and overspeeding. Breath analyzers will be used to test suspected drunk drivers, with disposable plastic tubes to maintain hygiene.

Citizens are advised to plan their travel in advance and cooperate with traffic authorities to avoid accidents during the New Year celebrations.