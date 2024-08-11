Pune Traffic Update: Road Closures and Diversions for Manoj Jarange Patil's Maratha Reservation Rally

Manoj Jarange Patil, a prominent figure in the Maratha reservation movement, is set to lead a peace rally in Pune today (11th August). The rally will begin from Sarasbagh and proceed through Bajirao Road, passing Jungli Maharaj Road before reaching Deccan. In anticipation of the rally, welcome boards for Jarange Patil have been put up along the route, and police have been deployed at various locations to ensure order.

Jarange Patil has been conducting awareness and peace rallies across the state to advocate for Maratha reservation. On Saturday (10th August), rallies were held in Solapur and Sangli. Today, the rally will make its way to Pune, where extensive preparations have been made for the event. Large boards and saffron flags have been displayed at Sarasbagh Square, and flowers have been arranged around the statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Deccan. Maratha community members are gradually gathering at Sarasbagh to participate in the rally.

Guidelines for rally participants:

Maintain peace and order throughout the rally. Refrain from making any statements against individuals or communities. Conduct yourselves in a dignified manner. Exercise caution while driving. Avoid any disorderly conduct. Park vehicles in designated areas and join the rally on foot from Sarasbaug. No vehicles will be allowed in the rally. A group of women will precede Patil's vehicle, followed by a group of men.

Parking Arrangements for the Peace Rally:

The following locations have been designated for parking vehicles attending the rally:

1.Aranyeshwar Campus Grounds of Shri Shivaji Maratha Society

2.Ground near Shree Shivaji Maratha Society's Friday Peth Maweledar Kacheri

3.Deccan Education Society's New English School Tilak Road Ground

4.Raman Bagh School Grounds of New English School, Shaniwar Peth

5.Ground adjacent to RTO Office of AISSMS Institute

6.Ferguson College Ground

7.Veer Netaji Palkar Vidyalaya, Shivajinagar Police Line

8.Sports Niketan Dattawadi

9.Lalbahadur Shastri Primary School near Rokdoba Mandir, Shivajinagar

10.Primary School Mahatma Phule Peth

11.Dharamveer Sambhaji Primary School, Navi Peth (School No. 67, Ghorpade Peth)

12.S.G. Barve Vidyalaya, Rasta Peth (School No. 9, Nana Peth)

13.Sardar Kanhoji Angre Primary School, Friday Peth

14. Sant Ramdas Primary School, Wadarwadi Health Camp

15.Shaheed Babu Genu Primary School, Bibwewadi

16.Manpa Ground Primary School, Farmers Vidyapeeth Premises

17.V.S. Khandekar Primary School, Sahakar Nagar

18.Riverbed near Bhide Bridge

19.Modern Boys School, Shivajinagar Ground

20.Parking at Modern Engineering College

The Pune District Sarva Maratha Samaj has also urged people to use metro or local transportation to reach the rally.

