Pune Tragedy: 10-Year-Old Boy Dies of Electric Shock While Playing Near House in Warje

In shocking turn of events a ten-year-old boy died of an electric shock in the Ramnagar area of ​​Warje, Pune on Monday evening. The deceased boy has been identified as Mayank alias Dadu Pradeep Adagale (age 10, resident of Ramnagar). The incident has spread grief in the area. According to the information received, Mayank was playing in front of his house when he accidentally touched an iron electric pole.

Following the incident the nearby residents rushed him to a local hospital, but unfortunately the shock was so sever that he was declared dead on arrival. Warje police report that the electric pole is under Mahavitaran's jurisdiction, and the company was immediately notified. The incident has sparked outrage among local residents.

The citizens of the area had earlier also drawn the attention of the administration regarding the poor condition of the electric poles and exposed wiring, but the citizens are alleging that proper measures have not been taken. Meanwhile, after the incident, officers from Warje police station have reached the spot and an inquest has been conducted into the incident. Sources have informed that an internal investigation has also been initiated by Mahavitaran.