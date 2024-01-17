Pune: Tree Cut Down to Hide Evidence of Shooting Practice Done by Sharad Mohol's Killers

Pune: Pune police have filed a new charge against five men accused of murdering gangster Sharad Mohole. The men allegedly practiced shooting at a location in Hadshi, Mulshi taluka, before Mohole's killing. To conceal evidence of the practice, they reportedly cut down the trees where bullet holes remained.

During interrogation, the main accused, Sahil alias Munna Santosh Polekar, Namdev Mahipati Kangde, Aditya Vijay Gole, Nitin Ananta Khire, and another individual confessed to practicing shooting in Hadshi, Mulshi taluka, before Mohole's murder. They stated that the practice session occurred in the first week of October 2022, around 1 am. The group fired six bullets toward the base of trees on a property owned by Govind Ubbe (a resident of Mumbai).

Following this information, Police Inspector Shrihari Bahirut and Police Inspector Nandkumar Gaikwad of crime branch unit 3, along with their team, visited the location in Hadshi, Mulshi taluka. However, upon being led to the spot by Polekar and the other accused, it was discovered that the trees where the practice shooting allegedly occurred were no longer present.

Subsequently, police questioned Sachin Anant Khire, the owner of the land. He informed them that the trees had been cut down and removed approximately 10 months prior during construction work. Based on these findings, Pune police have registered a complaint at Paud police station for illegal possession of pistols and practicing firing with them.