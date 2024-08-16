Pune Water Supply Cut: Sassoon Hospital, Swargate, and These Areas to Experience Disruption on Friday, 16th August

Even after experiencing heavy rainfall and floods, major areas of Pune city will be dealing with water supply cuts. Yes, Water supply to half of Pune city will be shut down on Friday, on August 16, following which Pune citizens are being urged not to misuse water, and to store it. The reason behind the major water cut is the main water channel in the Sassoon Hospital area of Pune city has burst.

Water channel repair work is scheduled for Friday, resulting in a complete shutdown of the water supply in more than half of Pune city. On Saturday, water will be supplied at low pressure. Residents are advised to store water in advance.

Affected Areas

Water supply will be completely shut off in Pune Station, Mangalwar Peth, Swargate, Sassoon Hospital premises, Somwar Peth, Mangalwar Peth, and Sanchet Hospital premises, Sangamwadi premises on Friday. Water supply will be very low on Saturday. Therefore, Pune residents should take precautions in advance.

There was heavy rain in Pune city in the month of July. Due to this, there has been an increase in the water storage in the dams that supply water to the city of Pune. All four dams in Pune have 93.11 percent water storage. Due to this, the water concerns of Pune residents have been solved. Temghar Dam is 100 percent full. Khadakwasla Dam has 82.13 percent water storage. Panshet Dam has 93.37 percent and Varasgaon Dam has 92.59 percent water storage.