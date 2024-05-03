Pune Weather Update: Heatwave Continues, but Some Regions See a Dip in Temperature

The Heatwave in Pune remains constant, but the city sees a dip in maximum temperatures in some Regions. The Koregaon Park region recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius on May 02 while the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the temperature to range between 41.0 degrees Celsius to 42.0 degrees Celsius from May 03 to May 09.

The NDA region recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5-degrees Celsius on May 02 while the minimum temperature recorded was 15.7 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature is predicted to range between 39.0 degrees Celsius to 40.0 degrees Celsius between May 03 and May 09 as per the IMD forecast. The Lohegaon Airport region recorded a maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius. In contrast, in the coming week, the maximum temperature may range between 40.0 degrees Celsius to 41.0 degrees Celsius with mainly clear skies as predicted by the IMD.

The Pashan region saw a dip in the maximum temperature on May 02 with 39.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature may vary between 40.0 to 41.0 degrees Celsius from May 03 to May 09. Accordingly, the Shivajinagar region recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius on May 02, however, the IMD forecast suggests the maximum temperature to range between 40.0 to 41.0 degrees Celsius from May 03 to May 09.