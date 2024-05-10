Pune Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Next Week, After Prolonged Heatwave

Pune city experienced temporary relief from the scorching heat as rainfall graced certain parts of the region. On May 09, the maximum temperature recorded at the Koregaon and Lohegaon Airport areas reached 40.7 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts suggest that the maximum temperature will range between 41.0 to 42.0 degrees Celsius, accompanied by thunderstorms and rain, from May 10 to May 16.

The NDA and Pashan areas witnessed a decline in the maximum temperature due to the rainfall and thunderstorms. On May 09, the IMD recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD forecast, temperatures may vary between 39.0 to 40.0 degrees Celsius, with rain and thunderstorms expected between May 10 to May 16.

In the Shivajinagar region, the maximum temperature recorded was 39.3 degrees Celsius. The IMD anticipates temperatures to range between 39.0 to 40.0 degrees Celsius from May 10 to May 16.The city is expected to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in the upcoming week, providing relief from the prevailing heatwave.