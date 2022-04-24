Pune: Woman falls into 100-foot-deep gorge after bee attack

A 28-year-old woman was seriously injured after she fell into a 100-foot-deep gorge off a cliff on Rajgad Fort in Pune after a swarm of bees attacked her and other tourists Saturday morning, said the police. She was rescued by a group of trekkers and treated at a hospital for head injury and fractures, added the police.The incident took place around 10 am at the Suwela Machi cliff on the historic hill fort located at the Velhe taluka of Pune district, around 40 km from Pune city. The police identified the injured person as Rohini Warat, an engineer, who had come to the fort with her husband Sagar and another family member.

An official from Welhe police station said: “At Suwela Machi, a swarm of bees from a nearby beehive galvanised and the bees suddenly attacked the Warat couple and their family members. We now know that Rohini Warat lost her spectacles while running for safety and fell into the gorge around 100 feet deep. Coincidentally, a group of trekkers, who are also rescuers, were on the fort for a trek. The group rescued Rohini Warat and brought her to a location from where she could be moved to a hospital. Meanwhile, the police had been informed and a team from Welhe police station rushed to the spot.”

