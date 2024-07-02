Pune: Youth Drowns in Tamhini Ghat, Body Recovered in Raigad District

The body of a 32-year-old man who was swept away by strong currents at a waterfall in Plus Valley, Tamhini Ghat, Pune, has been recovered in Mangaon Taluka, Raigad District. Swapnil Sampat Dhawade, 38, visited Plus Valley with 32 other members of his gym on June 30. While plunging into the waterfall's flowing water for fun, he was swept away by strong currents. During this incident, one of his friends recorded a video, which subsequently went viral on social media.

Swapnil served in the Indian Army for almost 18 years was a national-level boxer and currently works as a personal trainer at a gym in Pune. The Police and the district administration have initiated a search operation after Swapnil went missing in the water. The Paud Police, Mulshi disaster Management team, volunteers of Shivdurg Mitra Mandal and Forest department in a joint operation were searching for Swapnil. However, the police recovered a piece of information about the body of a middle-aged man at Mangon taluka in Raigad district which was identified later as Swapnil.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family in Bhosari. Swapnil is survived by his wife Rashmi Dhawade.

