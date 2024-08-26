Pune: Youth Jumps Off Bridge into Overflowing Nira River, Search Efforts Ongoing

A youth identified as Sachin Bapurao Gore, 30, from Nira, jumped off a British-era bridge into the overflowing Nira River on Monday at around 5 p.m. The river's overflow was due to a significant discharge of 43,083 cusecs from the Veer Dam.

Witnesses reported that Gore, a resident of Neera Ward No. 3, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. He was seen removing his clothes and attempting to jump from the bridge despite efforts by several bystanders to stop him.

Read Also | Pune: 14-Year-Old Girl Jumps to Death from 13th Floor After Argument with Mother

Despite extensive search efforts by local residents, Gore's body has not yet been recovered. Jejuri police have been notified, and Assistant Police Inspector Deepak Wakchaure confirmed that neighboring police stations have been informed of the incident.