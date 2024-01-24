Puneri Winters Freeze the City: NDA, Haveli Temperature Drops to 8 Degree Celsius

Pune: The minimum temperatures in Maharashtra, India, have plummeted in recent days, bringing a cold snap to the state.

In Pune, the minimum temperature on Wednesday was 9.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest of the season. The temperature at Shivajinagar, a suburb of Pune, was also 9.7 degrees Celsius.

The cold snap is being caused by a combination of factors, including a high-pressure system over the north Indian plains and a cold front moving into the region.

In other parts of Maharashtra, the minimum temperatures have also fallen. In Jalgaon, the temperature fell to 9.6 degrees Celsius, and in Dhule, it fell to 9.3 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the cold snap will continue in central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and western Vidarbha on Wednesday.

In northern India, the cold snap has also been felt. In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, the minimum temperature on Tuesday fell to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest of the season.

In other parts of northern India, the minimum temperatures have been ranging from 3 to 5 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, the temperatures have been ranging from 6 to 10 degrees Celsius. The cold snap has led to the formation of fog in many parts of northern India.

