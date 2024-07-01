Pune's Tamhini Ghat Waterfall Tragedy: Young Man Goes Missing After Jumping, Video Goes Viral

A young man named Swapnil Dhawade went missing after jumping into a waterfall in Tamhini Ghat, Maharashtra, on Monday, July 1, 2024. Dhawade was part of a group of 32 people from his gym who had gone to Tamhini Ghat for a trekking expedition. According to eyewitnesses, Dhawade jumped into the waterfall but was immediately swept away by the strong current.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing Dhawade struggling to stay afloat before being carried away by the water. Search and rescue teams have been deployed to locate Dhawade, but the operation has been hampered by the strong currents and the darkness of the night. The search is expected to resume on Tuesday morning.

Both incidents have highlighted the dangers of venturing near waterfalls during the monsoon season, when water levels are high and currents are strong. Similarly, On Sunday, June 30, 2024, a family of five was swept away by strong currents near a waterfall in Lonavala, Maharashtra. The incident occurred at the Bhushi Dam backwater, a popular tourist destination. The family, hailing from Sayyad Nagar in Pune, had gone on a picnic to the scenic spot. According to the police, the family was standing near the waterfall when the water level suddenly rose due to heavy rains. They were swept away by the strong current and were unable to resurface.

Also Read: Nashik’s Tanvi Deore Becomes First Indian Mom to Achieve the Toughest English Channel Swim Challenge

Search and rescue teams were deployed immediately, and they managed to recover the bodies of a woman and two girls. However, two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl, are still missing. The search operation is ongoing.