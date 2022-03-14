Raghunath Kuchik Rape Case: "Don't Let Her Be Another Pooja Chavan" Chitra Wagh's request to government

Shiv Sena leader Raghunath Kuchik was granted bail despite being charged with Rape. BJP state vice president Chitra Wagh had alleged that the police had not filed a case in the court. He released another video today, alleging that Kuchik was pressuring the victim to withdraw the case.

'I am doing this video with great distress. Shiv Sena's Pune leader Raghunath Kuchik has also been given the status of Minister of State. The rapist raped the girl. He then forcibly aborted the girl. The victim girl came forward and told all these things. Despite all this evidence, Chitra Wagh expressed his displeasure saying that he did not know how to get bail" he said.

The victim, who is carefully out on bail, is being pressured. I don't care who shows the messages to her. Such a threat is given to that child, alleged Wagh. Also, who is the richest man behind him? The victim has given information about this by posting on Facebook. In it, she writes that I am ending my life. Talking about this Wagh said, "if she does anything wrong, it is the responsibility of the Pune Police Administration and the Raj Government, including Kuchik."

Further, she said to save the girl, don't let her be another Pooja Chavan.