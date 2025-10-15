Sisters from Pune Make Global Waves in Scuba Diving

Two young sisters from Pune, Ovee (12) and Ruchi (16) Malve, have brought pride to India with their extraordinary achievements in scuba diving. While most children their age are busy in classrooms, these two have been exploring the depths of the ocean.

Ovee Malve started diving when she was just ten. What began as curiosity soon turned into a lifelong fascination. She has completed over 50 dives across Pondicherry, Goa, Andaman Islands, Maldives, and Thailand. In October 2025, she achieved the Master Scuba Diver certification, the highest level in recreational diving, held by fewer than two percent of divers worldwide.

“I wanted to explore what’s under the sea,” says Ovee with a bright smile. “The beautiful, colourful fish, corals, and tiny creatures always fascinate me. Every dive feels like stepping into a new world.”

Her elder sister, Ruchi, followed her own adventurous path. At just fourteen, she became the world’s youngest cave diver, exploring challenging underwater systems like Sra Keow 1, Sra Keow 2, and Klang Cave in Thailand.

“Klang Cave was my toughest dive,” Ruchi recalls. “It had poor visibility and narrow tunnels. But once you calm your mind, it becomes an unforgettable experience.”

Ruchi has gone over 100 metres inside Klang Cave, reaching depths of 30 metres, and has completed dives lasting over 80 minutes. Her courage and composure have earned her recognition among experienced divers.

Their father, Neeraj Malve, a scuba diver and founder of the 20-year-old Bangalore Mountaineering Club (BMC Adventures) — one of India’s well-known outdoor communities — says adventure has always been a part of their family life.

“Adventure is not about danger,” he says. “It’s about awareness, learning, and respect for nature. My daughters grew up watching that.”

Both sisters study at Dhruv Global School, Sus, Pune, and credit their teachers and school management for their encouragement and support. “Our school always believed in us,” says Ovee. “They celebrated our achievements and motivated us to aim higher.”

Cave diving and deep-sea exploration come with real challenges, but both sisters have trained under PADI, SSI and IANTD certified instructors, focusing on safety and marine conservation.

Neeraj adds, “We need more young people to explore responsibly. Adventure builds confidence and discipline that lasts a lifetime.”

As Ovee dreams of becoming an underwater photographer and Ruchi aims to master advanced cave diving, their story continues to inspire others to explore — not just the world outside, but also their own courage within. “It’s not about depth,” says Ruchi. “It’s about peace.”