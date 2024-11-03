Surge in Fire Incidents: 35 Cases Reported in Pune During Diwali 2024 Celebrations

Pune experienced a spike in fire incidents during Lakshmi Puja day, with 35 cases reported from Friday night to Saturday morning, according to an official statement. This marks a significant increase compared to previous years: 23 fires in 2023, 19 in 2022, and 21 in 2021, with only five reported in 2020.

The Pune Fire Brigade is fully equipped to handle emergencies, having deployed fire tenders, foam engines, rescue vans, and other vehicles around the clock. An official noted that the number of incidents could rise as the Diwali festivities continue through the weekend.

The first fire occurred in the Dhanori area at approximately 7:35 PM when garbage ignited. Shortly after, at 8:06 PM, a tree caught fire in Kothrud. Other incidents were reported in various localities, including Shivane, Laxmi Road, Tilak Road, and Aundh.

To ensure safety, all personnel in the Pune Fire Brigade are on duty during the Diwali period, with no days off. Residents are advised to take precautions, particularly urging that children should not use firecrackers without adult supervision. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries from these incidents, which occurred between 7 PM on Friday and 7 AM on Saturday.