Crime Alert: Tenant girls beaten by landlord, know the details

Yerawada: Two young sisters living as paying guests (PG) were locked up and beaten up in Chandan Nagar. The tenant girls have been beaten to death by the landlord for demanding a refund of the deposit. The incident took place in Chandannagar and a case was registered at Chandannagar police station on Wednesday night.

Girls have been identified as Pallavi Chakranarayan (20) and Ruchita Chakranarayan (21). They has lodged a complaint at Chandannagar police station against house owners Trupti Mane and Shweta Thorat. Originally from Ratnagiri, the girls were staying at Trupti Mane and Shweta Thorat as paying guests, they are in pune for jobs and education. They was beaten up for demanding a refund of Rs 4,000. The girls were released after a friend came to their PG. After the incident, the girl lodged a complaint with Chandannagar police on Wednesday (March 3) late at night