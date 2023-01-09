The number of accidents on Pune-Mumbai Expressway increases

The Kiwale-Amrutanjan Point section of the Pune-Mumbai highway recorded up to 28 fatalities last year, up from 22 in 2021. Prior to the implementation of the COVID-19 travel restrictions, there were 26 fatalities on this stretch of road, as recorded by the Highway Safety Patrol's Pune office, and 37 in 2019.

Authorities claim that human error and excessive speeding were to blame for the collisions. Along with speeding, unlawful pausing has also grown to be a significant issue. Between January and August last year, the fine collected for halting had reached a staggering Rs 21,60,000. According to officials, the highway patrol is currently working to speed up its response to emergencies.