Velhe Taluka Renamed 'Rajgad' to Celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Legacy: Historic Approval by Revenue Department

The historic decision to rename Velhe Taluka in Pune district to 'Rajgad' has now been officially implemented. Velhe, located at the base of the Rajgad Fort—Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's first capital—will henceforth be recognized as 'Rajgad Taluka.' This decision came after the recommendation of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule overseeing the necessary actions. The state cabinet approved the name change in a recent meeting, and the central government has also granted its approval. An official government notification will be issued soon.

For many years, residents of Velhe Taluka and the broader Pune district had been advocating for this change. The region holds immense historical significance due to its connection with Shivaji Maharaj's forts, particularly Rajgad and Torna. These forts are pivotal landmarks in the history of the Maratha Empire. Rajgad Fort, in particular, was the center of Shivaji Maharaj's administration for 27 years, during which he expanded Swarajya and led numerous critical military campaigns.

Previously, the taluka was known by the name of Velhe, the village at the foot of Rajgad. However, given the fort's historical importance, there was a strong demand to rename the taluka in honor of Rajgad. In 2023, then-opposition leader Ajit Pawar had written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, urging the change. Now, as the Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar has successfully seen his efforts come to fruition. This renaming is considered a significant step in preserving and celebrating the cultural and historical legacy of Pune district, providing the region with a renewed sense of pride and recognition.