Water Tank Collapse in Pimpri Chinchwad: 3 Laborers Killed, Seven Injured at Bhosari Labor Camp (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 24, 2024 10:16 AM2024-10-24T10:16:35+5:302024-10-24T10:17:02+5:30

Three laborers lost their lives, and seven others were injured when a makeshift water tank collapsed at a labor camp in Pune district, Maharashtra, on Thursday morning, according to police reports. The incident occurred in the Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad township while some laborers were bathing beneath the tank.

Watch:

"It seems a wall of the water tank exploded due to the water pressure, leading to the collapse of the tank," Additional Commissioner of Police, Pimpri Chinchwad Vasant Pardeshi said.

The laborers who were beneath the water tank became trapped under the debris, the official stated. "Three of them died at the scene, while seven others were injured and have been taken to a hospital for treatment," he added.
 

