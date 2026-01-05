After Namo Bharat Train Viral Video, Another Clip of Couple Performing Sexual Act Onboard Emerges

After a series of MMS and obscene videos, such as the viral video of the Namo Bharat train, another video of a couple performing a sexual act onboard a train went viral on social media platforms. In a clip, a young man and woman are engaging in inappropriate acts on board an express train upper berth, where passengers caught them sleeping nude and travelling together in full view of other passengers.

As the train was heading towards its destination, the couple, who had reserved an upper berth, began engaging in inappropriate acts without regard for the presence of elderly passengers, women and children seated below. People present in the compartment reportedly caught them, which created chaos among the people.

The situation escalated when passengers forcibly brought the couple down from the berth. A video of the incident shows the young man wearing only a T-shirt and a half-nude woman. As tensions rose, some passengers confronted the couple. It is learned that the video was recorded by a co-passenger and was later posted on social media sites, which went viral, revealing the couple's face and their identities.

However, the authenticity of the viral video has not been independently verified by LokmatTimes.com. It is also not known when or where the video was recorded and it has not revealed the identities of individuals.

According to Section 145 of the Indian Railways Act, indecent behaviour on a train is an offence and can attract a fine and imprisonment. Section 294 of the IPC also provides punishment of up to three months’ imprisonment or a fine for obscene acts in public places. In case of such incidents on trains, passengers are advised to contact the railway helpline number 139.