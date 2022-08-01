After seven months of marriage UP constable seeks special leave to start family

Some or the other reasons have to be given for availing private holidays like government employees. Sometimes these reasons are also so bizarre that they are discussed, go viral on social media. A similar case has happened in Uttar Pradesh. A police constable has applied to a senior officer for leave to plan a family. It has been seven months since the wedding. No good news yet.

Due to this, this policeman has said in the application that he should kindly give 15 days leave. Due to this, this application became a topic of discussion in Ballia district. Wife has started medicines on doctor's advice. Those days will have to be with her. This policeman said that if I get 15 days leave, it will be great help.After this letter went viral in the Uttar Pradesh Police, there are discussions on both sides. The police are very stressed. Sometimes you have to do duty during the day, sometimes at night, and sometimes day and night. In that case, they cannot give time to their family. Because of this, the police face these problems, health problems. This letter has forced the authorities to think. UP Police Department has provision for maternity leave for women and paternity leave for men. This leave is 180 days for women and 15 days for men. This leave can be taken only twice during the entire employment.