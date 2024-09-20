Amity University Shock: Snake Disrupts Lecture, Sparks Panic in Noida Classroom (Watch Video)

In a surprising turn of events, a snake slithered into a lecture hall at Amity University in Noida, creating a scene of panic among students. The incident occurred during a morning class, catching both faculty and students off guard.

Witnesses described the moment as chaotic, with students screaming and scrambling to safety as the snake made its way through the aisles. Faculty members quickly evacuated the room and contacted campus security to handle the situation.

Animal control was called to safely capture and relocate the snake, ensuring the safety of the students and staff. Fortunately, no one was harmed during the incident, but many students expressed their shock and disbelief at the unexpected visitor

