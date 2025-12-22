Andhra Pradesh School Teacher Resigns Over Workplace Harassment, Breaks Down in Viral Instagram Reel

A woman shared an Instagram reel where she described her daily harassment at work by her colleagues. A content creator, Swathi, with over 9k followers, said she was disrespected by the school administrator in front of a parent, which affected her mental and physical health. Her classes are checked in her absence. Apart from this, she also claimed that she faced gender discrimination and nobody is taking a stand against this.

"I didn’t resign because I’m weak. I resigned because silence protects the wrong people. When a male authority disrespects a woman and nobody takes a stand, it’s not 'office culture”, it’s gender discrimination. And living with that every day slowly destroys your mental health," said Swathi in an Instagram reel.

The woman has made several allegations against the school management. A teacher is seen walking down the street and making a selfie video while crying profusely. She said, "Today i am going to resign from school." She said she woke up at 4 am in the morning every day to catch the bus for school, but the bus comes late by half an hour and sometimes over an hour. She was bullied for coming late to work due to the bus being delayed.

In another Instagram post, she said that she finally resigned from the post due to discomfort at the workplace, which has affected her mental and physical health. "I no longer feel good about the way situations have been handled around me."

In a caption, she lists the reasons why she resigned from the work:

There are several reasons for my decision:

• I was disrespected by the admin in front of a parent who had come for an admission.

• No stand or support was taken for me during that incident.

• I was accused of theft, which I did not commit.

• My class was searched in my absence, without my knowledge or consent, which I found highly unprofessional and disrespectful.

She blames the school for not giving the full monthly salary despite full attendance at school and not taking leave. "The delays caused by the buses are beyond my control, especially because Andhra Pradesh buses are now free for women, resulting in fewer buses, overcrowding, and long waiting times. Every day I have been standing for almost one and a half hours just to reach school, yet my salary keeps getting deducted for late arrival," she wrote in a caption.

"If my attendance is regular and my effort is consistent, salary deductions for unavoidable public transport delays feel unfair. At this point, instead of struggling daily and still getting penalized, I could simply stay at home and take leave," the woman stated.

"Considering all these issues together, I do not find this environment healthy or supportive, and I cannot continue under such circumstances" she wrote.