Anti-Fossil Fuels Protest: Taylor Swift's Private Jet Painted Orange at London Airport by Just Stop Oil Activists; Video Goes Viral

Just Stop Oil climate activists broke into a private airfield at Stansted Airport in London and sprayed jets with orange colour. Unfortunately, among the private jets they were attacking was one of the jets belonging to the Hollywood fame singer Taylor Swift, who arrived in the UK for their Eras tour.

Climate activists Jennifer Kowalski, 28, and Cole Macdonald, 22, filmed themselves while breaking into an airfield in Anti-Fossil Fuels protest. Both girls were caught by security for spraying two private planes with orange colour from fire extinguishers and recording videos and clicking pictures with painted jets.

Taylor Swift's Private Jet Painted Orange at London Airport

JUST STOP OIL PAINT PRIVATE JETS HOURS AFTER TAYLOR SWIFT'S LANDS



Jennifer and Cole cut the fence into the private airfield at Stansted where @taylorswift13's jet is parked, demanding an emergency treaty to end fossil fuels by 2030.



The official Just Stop Oil handle took to social media to share the video of the two and captioned it as, "Jennifer and Cole cut the fence into the private airfield at Stansted where @taylorswift13's jet is parked, demanding an emergency treaty to end fossil fuels by 2030."

According to reports, the Essex Police arrested both activists for break-in on suspicion of damage and interference with the operation of national infrastructure. Despite the group's claims, police sources indicated that Swift’s jet was not at the private airfield during the incident. Flight tracking data, however, showed Swift’s Falcon 7x jet landing at Stansted at around 11 PM the previous night.