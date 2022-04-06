"Apun likhega nahi sala", Allu Arjun’s Pushpa fever catches students appearing exams

Exam month is currently going on. Some students write movie songs or dialogues instead of writing answers in their sheet. One such incident has now come to the fore once again. A student's answer sheet has gone viral on social media. The movie 'Pushpa' was released a few days back. The film took the box office by storm. The film has grossed billions at the box office so far. It stars Allu Arjun in the lead role and Rashmika Mandana in the lead role. A student has written the dialogue of Pushpa film in the answer sheet. Allu Arjun's dialogue 'Pushpa ... Pushparaj mein jhukega nahi' became very famous. Reels started appearing on social media. But now this dialogue is not limited to reels. So it has come down to reality.

One of the student wrote dialogue from Pushpa in his answer sheet giving his unique touch. The photo of this answer sheet has gone viral on social media. In which it is written 'Pushpa ... Pushparaj ... Apun Likhega Nahi Sala'. It is not clear where the incident took place. It is being said that the 10th standard student wrote in the answer sheet.