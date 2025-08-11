Australia: Meteor Lights Up Skies Over Victoria; Residents Describe ‘Sonic Boom’ (Watch)

A meteor was spotted across the skies of Victoria, Australia, between Ballarat and Bendigo late on Sunday, August 10. CCTV cameras and citizens captured a glimpse of the rare, stunning lightning, which was described as a 'sonic boom'. Social media users claimed that they felt the ground shake at the time of the sighting.

A meteor was seen at around 8 pm on Sunday ahead of the Perseids meteor shower on Monday. However, according to astronomers, the last night sighting was not related to Perseids.

Meteor Spotted in Australian Skies

WATCH: Meteor seen over the skies of Victoria, Australia on Sunday night.

pic.twitter.com/2Wkja8IpOG — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) August 11, 2025

An astronomer called a 'sporadic meteor', referring to it non-specifically. "The reason it's not a Perseid is because the 'radiant' – the point the meteors appear to radiate out from – never rises above the horizon for us at the latitude of Victoria.," Perry Vlahos told The Age, reported 9news.com.

Another expert confirming the sighting said that the usuals were seen between Bendigo and Ballarat and are true. He said that people hear a sonic boom from the meteor. "To be able to hear the sonic boom loudly from the ground suggests that quite a big chunk of the meteor was pretty close to the ground," 9news.com quoted an expert.